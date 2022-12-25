The Miami Heat will play against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the FTX Arena in a 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season game. Here, find out how to watch or live stream free this game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions and odds.

The Miami Heat and the Minnesota Timberwolves will face off at the FTX Arena for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The Heat seek to win again after two losses, while the Timberwolves seek a fourth win in the last six matchups.

The Miami Heat started with a loss their three-game schedule at home to the Indiana Pacers. With Tyler Herro as their scoring leader in their last five games, and Jimmy Butler as the top scorer for the Heat in the league, the Miami franchise seek to win to avoid increasing their losing record in the Eastern Conference.

On the other side, the Minnesota Timberwolves won't have available Karl-Anthony Towns yet. As the Dominican player has missed 12 games already due to an injury, and the Timberwolves haven't set a day for his return. However, the Minnesota franchise have 6-6 record without him, so this could be a nice chance to overcome the streak.

Miami Heat vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Match Information

Date: Monday, December 26, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

Miami Heat vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Time by States in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Miami Heat vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The matchup between the Miami Heat and the Minnesota Timberwolves will be the second and last in the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. And if that were not enough, the Miami Heat have won just once in the last five meetings between these two sides.

In fact, the last time these two franchises played against each other at the FTX Arena in Miami, the Heat won 121-112 over the Timberwolves. In that matchup, Jimmy Butler pulled up 25 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists for the Heat, while for the Timberwolves, Karl-Anthony Towns led by pulling up 27 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists.

How to watch or live stream free Miami Heat vs Minnesota Timberwolves in the US

The 2022-2023 NBA Regular-Season game between the Miami Heat and the Minnesota Timberwolves to be played on Monday, December 26, 2022 at the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

Miami Heat vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have set their predictions for this 2022-2023 NBA Regular-Season game. According to BetMGM, the favorite to win this game are the Miami Heat with -170 odds, while the Minnesota Timberwolves have +145 odds to win on the road. The Over/Under Line is set to 230.5 points with -110 odds for this must-watch game of the 2022-2023 NBA Season.