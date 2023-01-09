Miami Heat will receive Oklahoma City Thunder in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Miami Heat will face Oklahoma City Thunder in what will be a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States.

The locals continue to search for sixth place in the Eastern Conference, with which they could go directly to the Playoffs. After their loss to the Brooklyn Nets, and with the two consecutive victories for the Pacers, the Miami Heat fell two behind the Indiana team. Of course, they want to bounce back and go after that sixth place.

Their rivals the Oklahoma City Thunder have improved a lot from last season. Although their record is not very good (18-22), they are not that far from the Portland Trail-Blazers, last qualified for the Play-in. But in order to aspire to that precious 10th place they need victories.

Miami Heat vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, Florida

Miami Heat vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Miami Heat vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Storylines

These two rivals will meet for the second and final time this regular season. The first duel between the two took place on December 14, and on that occasion it was a 110-108 victory for the Miami Heat. Just like that game from a few weeks ago, it wouldn't be surprising if this game is very intense.

How to Watch or Live Stream Miami Heat vs Oklahoma City Thunder in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Miami Heat and Oklahoma City Thunder to be played this Tuesday, January 10 at the FTX Arena, Miami, Florida will be broadcast in the United States on: TNT.

Miami Heat vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers haven't revealed their favorites for this game yet, but they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. However, it is most likely that the Miami Heat will be chosen as favorites considering that they have a better record.

