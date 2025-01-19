Former World No.1 and six-time Grand Slam champion, involved in first fatal accident in tennis history

On September 10, 1983, 17-year-old Stefan Edberg faced Australia’s Simon Youl in the US Open Junior final at Flushing Meadows. What began as an ordinary match ended in tragedy, overshadowing Edberg’s straight-sets victory. The incident involved Dicks Wertheimer, a 60-year-old line judge, whose life was tragically cut short.

During the match, Edberg’s powerful serve struck Wertheimer, who was seated near the baseline as was customary for line judges at the time. The impact caused Wertheimer to fall backward, hitting his head on the ground.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors confirmed he had suffered a cerebral hemorrhage. Five days later, on September 15, 1983, Wertheimer passed away.

The tragic event prompted significant changes in tennis officiating. Line judges are no longer seated during matches and now stand while observing play. The incident also fueled the growing trend of replacing line judges with technology, leaving only the chair umpire perched above the court.

A line judge calls out during the Men’s Singles Quarter Final match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Andrey Rublev during 2023 Wimbledon. (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

A multi-million dollar lawsuit

Following Wertheimer’s passing, his family filed a lawsuit against the United States Tennis Association (USTA), seeking more than $2 million in damages. However, the New York Supreme Court ruled that Wertheimer’s accident was not caused by Edberg’s serve. The court ordered a compensation payment of $165,000 to the family.

The aftermath for Stefan Edberg

The tragedy left a mark on Stefan Edberg, who was already regarded as a rising star. Just months after the incident, Edberg turned professional, embarking on a career that would cement his legacy as one of the all-time greats in tennis.

Edberg’s achievements include six Grand Slam titles: two Australian Open championships (1985, 1987), two Wimbledon crowns (1988, 1990), and two US Open victories (1991, 1992). He also reached the 1989 Roland Garros final, narrowly missing out on completing the career Grand Slam.

A dominant force in the 1980s and early 1990s, Edberg became World No. 1 on August 13, 1990, holding the top spot for 72 weeks. He left his mark on the Olympics as well, winning gold at the 1984 Los Angeles Games and bronze in Seoul in 1988.

Edberg’s contributions to Sweden’s Davis Cup efforts were equally remarkable. Representing his country in a record 70 matches, he helped Sweden secure four Davis Cup titles, further solidifying his place in tennis history.