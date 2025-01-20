NBA News: Stephen Curry makes surprising comments about expectations for the trade deadline

Golden State Warriors, navigating a tumultuous and inconsistent season, find themselves hoping for a significant move to reenergize their squad. With their NBA playoff aspirations hanging in the balance, the team has already taken a step by acquiring Dennis Schroder, but it’s clear more is needed to maximize their potential and provide better support for franchise star Stephen Curry.

Curry, speaking candidly about the trade deadline, expressed his willingness to collaborate with Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. on potential moves. “We’re trying to be a realistic threat in a playoff series,” Curry told ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk. “If Mike calls and says, ‘Hey, this is an opportunity to do X, Y, Z,’ I’ll give my opinion.”

The two-time MVP emphasized his singular focus: winning. “My hope is that if there’s no action at the deadline, it’s not because of a lack of effort,” Curry added. “I want to win, and whatever that means, all efforts should be pointed towards that. I can live with whatever happens as long as we’re trying to improve.”

Despite a recent 122-114 victory over the Washington Wizards, the Warriors’ season has been marred by inconsistency. The team’s shortcomings were on full display in embarrassing losses, including a 51-point drubbing by the Memphis Grizzlies and a 104-101 defeat to the Toronto Raptors, where Golden State failed to score in the final three minutes. These struggles highlight the urgent need for roster upgrades.

Golden State Warriors Forward Draymond Green (23), Golden State Warriors Guard Stephen Curry (30) and Golden State Warriors Forward Andrew Wiggins (22) reacts to a foul call that was overturned.

Golden State Warriors’ best trades: A history of game-changing deals

Throughout the franchise’s history, the Warriors have executed pivotal trades that shaped their success. Here’s a look at the most impactful moves that contributed to their championship legacy:

The Andrew Wiggins trade (2020): Turning doubt into dominance

Initially met with skepticism, the Warriors’ acquisition of Andrew Wiggins from Minnesota in exchange for D’Angelo Russell became a defining move. Wiggins emerged as a reliable two-way player, crucial to the team’s 2022 championship. His defensive efforts against Jayson Tatum and 18.3 points per game in the Finals underscored his value.

The Andre Iguodala deal (2013): Adding championship DNA

The Warriors landed Andre Iguodala in a three-team trade with Denver and Utah. Iguodala’s versatility, leadership, and defensive prowess earned him the 2015 Finals MVP, epitomizing the team-first identity that defined Golden State’s dynasty.

The Kevin Durant sign-and-trade (2019): A smart pivot

After Durant’s departure to Brooklyn, the Warriors orchestrated a sign-and-trade that brought D’Angelo Russell to Golden State. Russell was later flipped for Wiggins, showcasing the team’s ability to adapt and remain competitive despite losing a superstar.

Baron Davis trade (2005): Sparking the “We believe” era

The midseason acquisition of Baron Davis revitalized the Warriors. Davis spearheaded the iconic “We Believe” team that upset the top-seeded Mavericks in 2007, rekindling excitement for the franchise.

The Bogut trade (2012): The turning point

Trading fan-favorite Monta Ellis for Andrew Bogut in 2012 was controversial but pivotal. Bogut’s defensive presence was instrumental in the Warriors’ 2015 NBA championship, and the move signaled a commitment to building around Stephen Curry—setting the stage for a dynasty.