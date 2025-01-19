Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs delivered once again in the playoffs with a 23-14 victory over the Houston Texans. Now, the defending champions are very close to winning their third consecutive Super Bowl.

In an incredible statistic, the Chiefs will play their seventh consecutive AFC Championship game, and following the surprising elimination of the Detroit Lions, they have established themselves as the clear favorites for the title.

However, the Divisional Round matchup was full of controversy due to several controversial calls by the referees to protect Patrick Mahomes. Undoubtedly, it’s the hot topic in the NFL because of the implications those penalties had on the outcome of the game.

How did the Chiefs game end?

At the end of the game, with a victory for the Chiefs over the Texans, Travis Kelce mentioned in an interview with ESPN that, beyond the controversy with the referees, CJ Stroud and Houston will be very tough rivals in the near future in the AFC.

“They’re extremely tough individuals and when they play together like that, they can be really hard to beat. I think that has a lot to do with their head coach and just how that trickles down with the leadership and the mentality. They’ve got a great quarterback. I think CJ is going to be unbelievable throughout the rest of his career and really take the bull by the horns.”

