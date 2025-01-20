Travis Scott reveals who he's cheering for in the National Championship game before halftime show

The national spotlight shifts to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where the Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish will face off for the National Championship. Ahead of the biggest game of the NCAA season, halftime show headliner Travis Scott revealed which school he’ll be rooting for.

Born and raised in Houston, Texas, rapper Travis Scott is a Texas Longhorns’ fan through and through. However, the burnt orange won’t be participating in college football‘s National Championship game, and thus, Scott had to found a new school to root for, prior to taking center stage during the halftime show.

The loss to the Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl still lingers for Scott, as he revealed he’ll be repping the Fighting Irish during the title game. A little much-needed vengeance for closure.

“You know the O, they stopped my team Texas. So I’m going for the Irish today, man,” Travis Scott revealed during an interview with ESPN’s College Gameday. “[Notre Dame] gotta put a foot on them, I’m feeling lucky today, I’m feeling good. Let’s do it.”

Travis Scott attends a game between the Chicago Bulls and the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on March 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Travis Scott to perform at halftime

After a couple of cryptic posts from the world-famous rapper, Travis Scott, on his social media, the 33-year-old artist announced he’d be headlining the National Championship halftime show.

Scott, who has been a common sight in many sporting events, and has already co-starred a Super Bowl halftime show in the past, will be debuting his new song, “4×4” at the intermission of Ohio State and Notre Dame‘s bout.

While Scott may be rooting for the gold-and-blue tonight, he is not steering away from his homestate school, and is in fact repping the burnt-orange on the field. The rapper was pictured wearing Longhorns’ merch beneath his leather jacket.

Scott’s influence

Travis Scott has become one of the biggest artists and style icons in the nation—and across the globe— influencing countless athletes in every sport. His “Cactus Jack” collection has been worn by numerous sports stars.

Moreover, the rapper released a collab with Fanatics, named “Jack Goes Back to College”. “The collection brings together collegiate pride and streetwear style, offering a unique selection of headwear and apparel for students across the nation,” per Fanatics’ press release on March 2024. Ironically, neither Ohio State nor Notre Dame featured in the collection.