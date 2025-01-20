Trending topics:
CFB

NCAAF News: Notre Dame starter hugs parents in stands before CFP Final against Ohio State

All Notre Dame players are eager to play the biggest game of their season, and one of the starters decided to head to his father’s seats for a good luck hug before taking on Ohio State.

By Richard Tovar

Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman in action during the NCAA, College League, USA football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the USC Trojans at the Los Angeles Coliseum in Los Angeles, California.
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireNotre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman in action during the NCAA, College League, USA football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the USC Trojans at the Los Angeles Coliseum in Los Angeles, California.

With just minutes before playing in the CFP National Championship game, all kinds of things happen. Among them, a starter with over a thousand yards this season made his way to his parents’ seats for a hug, a sort of good luck ritual before facing Ohio State.

The player in question was Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love, who was seen hugging both his mother and father before heading onto the field to play in his first National Championship game of his college football career. In his three most recent postseason games, Love scored two touchdowns and recorded 143 yards.

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

