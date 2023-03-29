NBA games are composed of two halves and each half has two quarters, between the halves is the halftime that is used by the players to rest and the head coaches to reorder the strategy.

The National Basketball Association is made up of a lot of rules, which most basketball lovers are unaware of, but each one of these rules is highly important for the development of the game and among them is halftime.

Most big sports have halftime with a few exceptions like baseball where there is no halftime for players but they take a lot of rest between innings.

Halftime is not only for the players, during the NBA game break there are some shows with the cheerleaders and other people who entertain the fans.

How long is halftime in the NBA?

NBA halftime lasts 15 minutes, after the first two quarters are over, which last 12 minutes each (not counting timeouts), halftime will take place.

Not only the NBA has halftime, NCAA college basketball for both men and women have the same halftime duration.

Other leagues like the NHL and NFL also have halftimes and during the big games, call it the Super Bowl, the halftimes are used for a celebrity (singer) to put a show.