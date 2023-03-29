NBA NBA 2023: How long is halftime?
NBA games are composed of two halves and each half has two quarters, between the halves is the halftime that is used by the players to rest and the head coaches to reorder the strategy.
By
By Richard Tovar March 29, 2023
The
is made up of a lot of rules, which National Basketball Association are unaware of, but each one of these rules is highly important for the development of the most basketball lovers and among them is halftime. game
Most big sports have halftime with a few exceptions like baseball where there is no halftime for players but they take a lot of rest between innings.
Halftime is not only for the
, during the NBA game break there are some shows with the cheerleaders and other people who entertain the fans. players
How long is halftime in the NBA?
NBA halftime lasts 15 minutes, after the first two quarters are over, which last 12 minutes each (not counting timeouts), halftime will take place.
Not only the NBA has halftime,
for both men and women have the same halftime duration. NCAA college basketball
Other leagues like the NHL and NFL also have halftimes and during the big games, call it the Super Bowl, the halftimes are used for a celebrity (singer) to put a show.
