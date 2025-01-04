Trending topics:
Premier League

Where to watch Crystal Palace vs Chelsea live in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Crystal Palace take on Chelsea in a Matchday 20 clash of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the game, including kickoff times and details on TV and streaming options.

Jadon Sancho of Chelsea
© Michael Regan/Getty ImagesJadon Sancho of Chelsea

Crystal Palace and Chelsea will face each other in a Matchday 20 showdown in the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Fans in the United States can enjoy the excitement with multiple broadcast and streaming options at their disposal. Here’s a look at the kickoff times and where to tune in.

[Watch Crystal Palace vs Chelsea online in the US on Peacock]

Chelsea’s hopes of challenging for the Premier League title took a major hit at the end of 2024, as the Blues suffered two disappointing defeats. A tough Derby loss to Fulham and an even more surprising setback to Ipswich have left them struggling to stay in the race. Now, with their spot in the UCL spot at risk, Chelsea look to turn things around.

Their next challenge comes against Crystal Palace, who are fresh off a crucial victory over Southampton to boost their fight for survival. Palace know they must continue to obtain points to escape the threat of relegation once and for all.

When will the Crystal Palace vs Chelsea match be played?

Crystal Palace will play against Chelsea this Saturday, January 4, for the 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 20. Kickoff is set for 10:00 AM (ET).

Eberechi Eze of Crystal Palace

Eberechi Eze of Crystal Palace – Warren Little/Getty Images

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Chelsea in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2024/2025 Premier League clash between Crystal Palace and Chelsea the USA on Peacock Premium

