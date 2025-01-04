Where to watch Manchester City vs West Ham live in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Manchester City will face off against West Ham in a Matchday 20 showdown in the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Fans in the United States can enjoy the excitement with multiple broadcast and streaming options at their disposal. Here’s a look at the kickoff times and where to tune in.

The 2025 calendar year kicks off for two teams eager to reshape their fortunes in the season’s second half. Manchester City are looking to move past a dismal second half of 2024, marked by a troubling stretch of losses that left a sour taste. The Champions League spots are still within reach, and securing one will be their primary focus moving forward.

Their opponents, West Ham, ended 2024 on a disastrous note, suffering a crushing 5-0 defeat to Liverpool. While they’re not yet in serious danger of relegation, their position remains precarious, and they’ll need to regain form quickly to avoid a slide into trouble.

When will the Manchester City vs West Ham match be played?

Manchester City will play against West Ham this Saturday, January 4, for the 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 20. Kickoff is set for 10:00 AM (ET).

Lucas Paqueta of West Ham – Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Manchester City vs West Ham: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

How to watch Manchester City vs West Ham in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2024/2025 Premier League clash between Manchester City and West Ham the USA on Peacock Premium.