The Golden State Warriors went through hell and back to become the team they are nowadays. For GM Bob Myers, it all started with one major transaction.

For the better part of their history, the Golden State Warriors weren't the powerhouse they are nowadays. The pre-Stephen Curry era was full of letdowns, and they haven't won an NBA championship since Rick Barry in 1975.

The Dubs slowly worked their way back to contention, building through the draft and landing future stars like Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and even Harrison Barnes. But that was just the beginning.

When asked about the pivotal move that kickstarted what we know today as 'The Dynasty,' General Manager Bob Myers thinks the Andre Iguodala trade was what helped them finally get over the hump.

NBA News: Trading For Andre Iguodala Shaped The Warriors' Dynasty, Claims Bob Myers

"When we traded for Andre Iguodala [in 2013], we had to give up some salary, and we traded two unprotected first round draft picks. That's a big gamble. You don’t see that happen much anymore," Myers told GQ.

"But we decided as an ownership group that this player and this opportunity is one where we have to assume the risk. That was a hugely pivotal moment to get a good player like Iguodala," Myers continued. "I often talk about that moment as transformational. Up until that point, we hadn't had any free agents want to come to our team. Andre was a pretty big free agent at the time. It was a statement that the Warriors are now at the table. It was worth the risk to do it."

Truth be told, not many players would've embraced that role the way Andre did. And it allowed the Warriors to thrive with him coming off the bench, not to mention providing a much-needed elite defender that could also create his own offense.

The Warriors will forever go down as Stephen Curry's team, and people will talk about the Splash Brothers all they want. But Iguodala will also have his jersey hanging on the rafters and a statue outside of CHASE Center.