The Heat may struggle throughout the regular season, but they always find a way to make the postseason. Or at least that has been the case since Erik Spoelstra took over as head coach. And this season will not be the exception.

Even though it failed to pick up wins consistently, Miami managed to keep itself in playoff spots and now it’s a few steps away from clinching the #6 seed. With their win over the Sixers Thursday night, the Heat have reasons for optimism.

Besides, no matter how they fared in the regular season, everyone knows the Heat are a completely different team when it comes to the playoffs. They have a clutch player in Jimmy Butler, who reminds Spoelstra of a franchise icon.

Erik Spoesltra subtly compares Jimmy Butler to Dwyane Wade

“Going down the stretch, it really reminds me of somebody when he gets in that mode, you know … I am not going to say who that is,” Spoelstra said, via Yahoo Sports. “I’ll leave that to him. I’ll let you guys figure that out.”

He didn’t need to name him, the reference was pretty clear. Dwyane Wade always stood up when it mattered the most, and Jimmy Buckets is also forging a reputation for coming up clutch. His winning mentality is also a strength for the Heat, as Butler believes they can beat anyone in the league.

“I don’t give a damn,” Butler said. “I just love playing basketball. We can beat anybody when we’re playing the right way. Play-in, here we come. Playoffs, here we come.”