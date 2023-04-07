Even though the Sixers still have a lot to play for this season, it looks like they’re already thinking about the possible scenarios in regard to James Harden’s future.

The most anticipated moment of the season is looming around. The 2023 NBA playoffs are just around the corner, and the excitement is through the roof. Once again, the Sixers will try and have a deep run.

Philadelphia has fallen short of expectations in the last two seasons, failing to get past the Eastern Conference semifinals. However, with Joel Embiid at an MVP level and James Harden by his side, they have reasons for optimism.

While the Sixers’ primary focus is to win this year, the front office is reportedly looking ahead as well. In fact, there are people in the organization who are already preparing for an eventual departure of Harden in the summer.

Rumor: Sixers willing to let James Harden go

"There are some in that organization who would not mind at all if Harden left,” an Eastern Conference executive told Sean Deveney of Heavy. “I don’t think he will, but he could, and even if he doesn’t, he is not going to get a real long deal from the Sixers. He is getting older, you don’t know how much of a commitment you want to make him.”

Harden’s contract isn’t up until 2024, but his performance in the playoffs could make a huge impact in his future in the City of the Brotherly Love. If he once again fails to step up when it matters the most, the 76ers may give up on him. But only time will tell.