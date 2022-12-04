After a month out with a strained right foot injury, James Harden has returned to practice, and has made a huge update on his status, and a possible return to court with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Despite the Philadelphia 76ers are 6th placed at the Eastern Conference standings, the team managed by Doc Rivers has room to improve with their stars James Harden and Tyrese Maxey, which oddly enough both are out due to injuries. However, the past Sunday, Harden made an appearance at the facilities to address this issue.

After a rough start for the Sixers, there were on their way to fully recover when the misfortune hit them with James Harden's right foot injury. Which has left him out for a full month already, with an unknown status yet to be confirmed. In fact, after this past November went on, Harden didn't talked to press about his recovery until Sunday.

In the mean time, Joel Embiid is back on the spotlight and has been giving the Sixers full and powerful performances in the past month, as well as the start of December. However, there are good news and bad news for the Philadelphia fans' because there are some huge updates.

NBA News: James Harden makes huge statement about his injury status

For Sunday's practice at the Philadelphia 76ers' facitilies, James Harden shared to the media presented there that he's on pace to return for this Monday night's game on the road against the Houston Rockets, according to Gina Mizell of the Philadelphia Inquire after an entire month and few days apart from the basketball court.

However, there isn't a full confirmation yet that the two-time NBA's MVP award winner will be available for this matchup. In fact, there isn't any reliable information that could confirmed he will be part of the Sixers on the trip to Houston. Also, Tyrese Maxey has suffered an injury recently, which will leave him out of the court for at least 3 weeks.

Since Harden injured his right foot, the Sixers have played 15 games, with a record of 8 wins and 6 losses, in which many times the young guy carried the team. But with those two players out of the picture, Joel Embiid has been carrying the team with huge performances with an average of 34 points per game in November after 8 games played.