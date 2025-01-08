Something that the fans often forget is that the players are also humans. Despite being athletes for the best NFL franchises in the world, they are people. That’s what a viral clip showed on social media after Week 18 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens, in which the players involved were Browns’ Myles Garrett, and a Lamar Jackson‘s teammate.

While the Ravens put their name in the NFL playoffs, and will be facing the Steelers this weekend, the Browns started to look at the next season. What the fans are expecting is to see Garrett in the roster, as he has been a decisive player for the squad.

Also, the Browns fans want to see Garrett in their team because of the way he is as a human being. In the viral clip on social media, Browns key player showed a humble gesture to Jackson‘s teammate in the Ravens, Roger Rosengarten. While they were going back to the locker room after the game, Rosengarten said: “I know I’m a nobody… but could I get that jersey after?” Garrett answer was heartfelt.

“Hey, you are in the league. You all are winning games, you all are looking great, you ain’t never nobody. I got you,” Garrett said. Immediately, the viral clip posted by the NFL on social media got the attention of the fans, as they congratulated Garrett’s gesture, and even begged him to be a Raven.

Garrett’s struggles this season

The Browns have a disappointed season. Finishing with a 3-14 record, the team fall far short of their goal of competing for the title. Among the players who struggled in this season was Garrett. Despite the 22 tackles for loss, 28 quarterback hits and 47 tackles, Garrett’s efforts couldn’t turn the tide.

After being named the NFL AP Defensive Player of the Year in 2023, in 2024 he set high numbers, but Browns level could leave him in other position in the voting this year. However, he continues delivering good vibes to the Browns’ fans and the future looks uncertain.

Browns would have a relapse on key player

According to Browns insider Mark Kay Cabot, there would be bad news regarding DeShaun Watson. After missing almost the entire season, Watson was recovering from his injury and Cabot revealed a complication that the player could have about that matter.

“If he needs another surgery, and if he does need this thing repaired again, I think he’s out for the 2025 season,” Cabot said. With that panorama, the Browns would need to reconsider the strategy to perform better in next season, as they could lose their star.

