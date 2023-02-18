The NBA was taken by storm near the trade deadline. Major moves happened, but the Brooklyn Nets were part of the most important transactions. Now, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving defended the idea of players demanding trades.

The trade deadline was as shocking as it has ever been in the league. There were important moves all over the place, although the Brooklyn Nets were the team that started everything parting ways with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Irving was the one that began the chaos when he requested a trade. In the end, the franchise granted his wish sending him to the Dallas Mavericks to pair him with Luka Doncic. But that was just the first move for the team.

Durant was the other superstar to be shipped away. This time the Phoenix Suns were the lucky roster that will add a former NBA MVP to the lineup to go for the title. Having him alongside Devin Booker and Chris Paul make them a top candidate.

Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving talk about their trade requests

KD was introduced by the Phoenix Suns a few days ago while he recovers from an injury. He will not be playing the NBA All-Star Game, although he was available for media obligations as also was Irving. They both defended the idea of players demanding trades for their teams as a good thing for the league, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

"I don't think it's bad for the league. It's bringing more eyes to the league, more people are more excited. It brings more attention to the league and that's really what rakes the money in, when you get more attention. So, I think it's great for the league, to be honest. It's just part of the game now. I don't think it's a bad thing. It's bringing more and more excitement to the game", said Durant per McMenamin’s report.