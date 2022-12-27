Two of the veteran players in the league such as Kevin Durant and LeBron James, who coincidentally have been the best players in their respective teams so far, had a funny moment on social media joking around about their performances.

Both Kevin Durant and LeBron James are probably two of the best players over 30 years old in the current 2022-2023 NBA Season. That's why it isn't a surprise that both of them drop every night at least 30 points for the Brooklyn Nets, and the Los Angeles Lakers.

However, sometimes fans are overboard when it comes the criticism about either their individual performance or the team's. Other times, the players themselves take it as a way to grow, or to laugh about it. Especially when the critics come to players like these two, who are actually the best in their teams.

Now with social media, everyone can make a 30-second tweet about a player and sometimes those words get to the player himself. In this case, both LeBron James and Kevin Durant encountered a fan who possibly tried to mock the way they played, but failed.

NBA News: LeBron James and Kevin Durant joke around about their performances in the current season

Despite their realities now are completely opposite, both Kevin Durant and LeBron James have been key for the Brooklyn Nets, and the Los Angeles Lakers respectively. Durant as the top scorer and leader of the Nets, and James as the emotional ground that the Lakers have rest to try to win games in the season.

One of many viral tweets on social media got to Durant. As he usually likes to be around Twitter, he shared his thoughts on the comment. "This how the old heads get you lol act like they tired and then make a move to the rim." said on the tweet. "Great tweet", Durant answered, and James replied. "Facts".

Certainly these two players who are over 33 years old, aren't the same as 10 years ago, but still is amazing how almost every night both of them drop 30 points against a fresh and young team. The difference is Kyrie Irving backs up Durant, while James isn't backed up by Russell Westbrook, as Anthony Davis is currently injured.