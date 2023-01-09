Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant just passed NBA legend Dominique Wilkins in the all-time scorers' list, and the former Hawks forward had nothing but praise for him.

Ever since he made it to the NBA, Kevin Durant made it clear that he was one of the most unique and talented scorers the game of basketball had ever seen. And he hasn't slowed down a bit ever since.

Durant's combination of size and skills make him a virtually unstoppable player. You can contest his shot; you can pick him up on the halfcourt, or even try to bully him in the post. But if he misses, that's on him. There's no actual way to stop him.

That's why it wasn't surprising to see the Brooklyn Nets superstar passing Dominique Wilkins in the NBA's All-Time scoring list, so even the Atlanta Hawks legend had no choice but to shower him with praise.

NBA News: Dominique Wilkins Praises Kevin Durant As He Passes Him In The All-Time Scoring List

“What goes into being a great scorer? Well, it’s a lot of components," Wilkins told the Nets. "You know, it starts very early, but it’s also about how hard you work. The work you put in, that’s going to determine what you get out of it. That’s where it starts in being a great scorer, and that’s an unbelievable amount of confidence."

"A guy with unbelievable confidence in his game. He’s almost seven foot, for one. And he has one of probably the prettiest jump shots in the history of this league," Nique added. "He does it at his pace. He’s a guy that you can’t speed him up. You can’t make him play out of his comfort zone because he’s so gifted offensively. He stacks up with the greatest scorers to ever play this game. It’s as simple as that.”

It wasn't all positive, though, as Durant had to leave the game with a knee injury and will undergo further testing. The Nets will only go as far as he can take them, so they'll be extra cautious with his injury going forward.