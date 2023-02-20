Kevin Durant has been the subject of the biggest move at the NBA trade deadline by leaving the Nets for the Suns. After a few practices, he already mentioned what he likes so much about Chris Paul.

It's hard to find other sports competitions as unpredictable as the NBA—especially when the trade deadline looms around. If not, look at the Nets or Suns. Since Kevin Durant was traded from Brooklyn to Phoenix, both teams look completely different.

In fact, no one expected KD to leave the team at this point. It was Kyrie Irving's ultimatum what eventually led to Durant's departure. With Irving joining the Dallas Mavericks, the Big Three hopes were simply over for the Nets.

The Suns had a trick up their sleeve, pulling off a deal that might give them a legitimate chance to win a championship. Many are looking forward to seeing how Durant coexists with his new teammates. After just a couple of practices, even KD himself is excited about playing with Chris Paul.

Kevin Durant reveals Chris Paul's biggest strengths

“I think his IQ for the game, I think his enthusiasm for the game, I think that goes underrated,” Durant said, via Arizona Sports. “CP really loves ball. He just likes watching the game, likes analyzing, likes going through strategy and stuff.

"It’s been a week there now, a couple of practices, a few games, and he is always pulling me to the side and we’re just talking hoop. So I love that about him. ... Once our team gets whole, we’ll figure out where we are and see what holes need to get plugged in," he added in regard to the Suns' depth.

Paul, along with Devin Booker, has taken the Suns to a whole new level but couldn't win a title yet. Durant's addition might be exactly what he needed in order to finish the job and win a ring in Phoenix.