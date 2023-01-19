Even though some underrated players have balled out throughout the whole season, they're not likely to make the 2022-23 All-Star Game.

Making the All-Star Game is one of the biggest honors any NBA player could ever dream of. Joining legends like Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, LeBron James, and countless more is just for a handful of players.

However, the All-Star Game is also a massive popularity contest. That doesn't bode well with those from small-market teams or for those hard-working guys who put up big numbers under the radar.

Even though some underrated players have balled out throughout the whole season, they're not likely to make the 2022-23 All-Star Game. Here, we're going to let you know about the top-3 players likeliest to be snubbed.

NBA Rumors: 3 Potential All-Star Likely To Be Snubbed

3. Kristaps Porzingis

It's been years since Kristaps Porzingis was a fan favorite, and it's not like the Washington Wizards have balled out this season. But he's been putting up huge numbers on the low throughout the whole season.

Porzingis has also been linked with multiple potential trades, and he could be gone if the Wizards continue to struggle. Thus far, he's averaging 22.2 points with 8.8 rebounds, 1.0 steals, and 1.5 blocks on 47% shooting.

2. Kyle Kuzma

Another member of the Washington Wizards makes the cut. Kyle Kuzma is playing the best basketball of his career, and it's evident that he's motivated to opt out of the final year of his contract and get a big payday.

Kuzma is a lock to be moved before the deadline unless the Wizards get on an unlikely hot run. Throughout the season, he's averaged a whopping 21.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 2.5 triples a night.

1. Anthony Edwards

We won't blame you if you haven't watched many Minnesota Timberwolves games as of late, as they've been one of the biggest disappointments in the NBA this season. But that's not because of Anthony Edwards.

Edwards continues to take leaps forward and is already the best player in the organization, yet he gets little-to-no credit. Right now, the former first-overall pick is averaging 23.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.7 steals, and 2.5 three-pointers on 45% from the floor.