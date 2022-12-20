Anthony Davis will be out for at least a month. That news didn't sit well for the Los Angeles Lakers. However, LeBron James sent a different message to the NBA while his duo is out.

The news has struck everyone out in the Los Angeles Lakers' locker room. Anthony Davis won't play in the next four weeks due to an injury. As expected, rotations will be set in place for the team managed by Darvin Ham, but as alarming as this should be LeBron James has a different point of view for this situation.

As the Lakers are set to be functional with their Big 3, Russell Westbrook might lose minutes of play, as well. Especially as he has delevoped to be the sixth man of this squad, as well as the right playmaker to set Davis free on the court. In fact, Wesbrook leads the assist per game statline in the Lakers with 8 assists per game.

In fact, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook sat out in their last matchup against the Phoenix Suns, where young stars such as Max Christie as well as Scotty Pippen Jr got a huge shot to show off their skills in a tough matchup on the road.

Lakers News: LeBron James takes a shot on Anthony Davis' injury

“Well, at the end of the day, whoever is available to play, we got to make plays. We’re NBA players,” James said. “We have to go out and trust the game plan that the coach has put out there. And then us, trying to go out there and execute it for close to 48 minutes as possible." James started.

Then, he mentioned what he thinks about Davis' situation. “I mean, it’s definitely disappointing to see him have to go through it, especially with the work that he’s put into it. Doesn’t cheat the game. Shows up, prepares himself, goes out, and obviously, he’s been dominant this year, and to have him to have this setback right now. I know it can be tough on him, for sure." he said.

"Just trying to do whatever I can do to keep his mind fresh. It’s just a minor setback for a major comeback, and we’ll try to hold down the fort for as long as we can until we get our No. 1 guy back, so you know you just have a clear mind and take his time, understand that this is temporary.” he finished.