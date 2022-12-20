Russell Westbrook's role in the Los Angeles Lakers has changed since the first game he played. However, as he has know to develop within his role, Westbrook has already clinched one record.

As the 2022-2023 NBA Season progresses, Rusell Westbrook has found his place in the Los Angeles Lakers' roster. Despite his role was set to be a stater with huge aspirations alongside Anthony Davis and LeBron James, Westbrook has developed coming off the bench with less than 30 minutes per game.

However, that isn't bad news. In fact, in his last five performances, Westbrook has averaged 13.4 points, 9.8 rebounds and 9.0 assists. Almost a triple-double performance for the player who has put up 196 triple doubles in his 15-year NBA career.

For the Los Angeles Lakers, Westbrook's performances have been key to success. Mainly because Anthony Davis has been in and out due to injuries. Now, with Davis out for at least a month or so, Westbrook will have to keep those performances for awhile without his player of choice when it comes to assists.

Lakers News: Russell Westbrook's record since he comes off the bench

According to the specialized site StatMuse, Russell Westbrook has been a key player for the Los Angeles Lakers. Within the last week, he registered his second triple-double of the 2022-2023 NBA Season. With 15 points, 12 assists, and 11 rebounds, Westbook has managed to pull up more than one triple-double off the bench.

He has made it to a five-player list with Evan Turner, T.J McConnell, Hassan Whiteside, Clyde Drexler, and Detlef Schrempf, all of them pulled up at least two triple-double performances in the NBA coming off the bench. In fact, only Drexler managed to be a runner-up for the MVP award, as their greatest achievement in the NBA.

As the king of the triple-double, Westbrook still has plenty of time in the regular season to be one of the few players to develop as a sixth man after being the star of an NBA franchise. In fact, Westbrook could clinch the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award depending on the Lakers' final performance.