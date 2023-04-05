The Mavericks' results fell off a cliff in recent weeks, which is why Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are facing many critics — even from a teammate's father.

Last season, Luka Doncic proved how far he could take Dallas without much help. However, the Slovenian has been having a hard time trying to make the Mavericks a playoff team this year.

Not only are the Mavs on a three-game losing streak, but they also lost seven of their last 10 games. To make matters worse, other teams in the West have improved and climbed in the standings, with the Mavericks currently out of play-in spots.

Needless to say, missing the playoffs would be a complete failure since the team had ambitious goals this season. But pairing Doncic with Kyrie Irving didn't seem to work, and Tim Hardaway Sr. didn't mince his words on them.

Tim Hardaway Sr. blames Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving for Mavs' struggles

"They're missing a leader out there. Luka is not a leader, Kyrie is not a leader. Jalen Brunson was a leader," Tim Hardaway Sr. said in an appearance on The Carton Show, as quoted by Bleacher Report.

"A leader shows by example, by playing defense. When he says something, he does it also, and that's what a leader is. And like I said, those two guys are not leaders. They're complementary, dominant great basketball players. Great scorers."

Hardaway didn't seem to care about the fact they're his son's teammates. The Mavs are currently 11th in the Western Conference Standings, and unless they suddenly turn up their game, their ending to the season could be catastrophic.