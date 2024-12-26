NBA News: Reaves shares an emotional statement and admission of LeBron on Game-Winning shot vs Warriors

Last Wednesday, Golden State Warriors faced off against Los Angeles Lakers in a thrilling NBA Christmas Day matchup. Austin Reaves emerged as the hero, sealing the victory for the Lakers with a spectacular last-second layup. The game was a rollercoaster of emotions; the Warriors, led by sharpshooter Stephen Curry, mounted a dazzling fourth-quarter comeback, including a game-tying three-pointer by Curry. However, Reaves delivered the decisive blow and later admitted he took the game-winning shot intended for LeBron James.

“Man, I’ll be honest with y’all, that last play was not for me. It was for Bron,” Reaves revealed postgame. “But you know, I got the opportunity to go win us a game, and that’s what ended up happening. That’s a big win for the team. Huge win. It’s Christmas Day. I remember growing up watching Christmas Day games with my family. I know my family’s back home sitting around watching the games, opening presents. So, this is a big one for me – for us as a team. I’ll remember this one for a long time.”

Reaves even hinted at dedicating the game ball to one of his family members in honor of his standout performance. “Yeah, I made sure to get this one. This one’s definitely going to someone in my family. I would definitely lose it. But someone, probably my mom or dad, is getting this one,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lakers edge Warriors in Christmas day thriller

The Lakers secured a hard-fought victory in a game filled with stellar performances from NBA legends. Both Stephen Curry and LeBron James delivered as expected, providing fans with a spectacle worthy of the holiday.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks to Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors

Advertisement

It seemed the Warriors had the game in hand after Curry activated “clutch mode” late in the fourth quarter, sinking two jaw-dropping three-pointers that electrified the crowd. Curry finished with an impressive stat line: 38 points, 6 assists, and a 53.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Kevin Durant names the best player in the world, and it's neither Curry nor LeBron

On the Lakers’ side, LeBron James showcased his brilliance with 31 points, 4 rebounds, and 10 assists, but it was Austin Reaves who stole the spotlight. Reaves not only delivered the game-winning play but also recorded a stellar triple-double: 26 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. His poise and clutch performance ensured the Lakers’ victory at the Chase Center in what will undoubtedly be remembered as a Christmas Day classic.