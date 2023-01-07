Even though they wound up becoming close friends, there was a time when Larry Bird and Magic Johnson weren't exactly fond of Michael Jordan.

Long before Michael Jordan took over, the NBA was a two-team league. Magic Johnson and the Showtime Los Angeles Lakers ruled the West, while Larry Bird and the Boston Celtics did their thing in the East.

The Bird-Magic was one of the greatest rivalries in sports history, but they actually had a pretty good relationship off the court. So, once Jordan came by, they kind of passed him the torch.

But it wasn't always easy for the Black Cat. In fact, he recently admitted that his multiple endorsement deals created a bit of a rift in his relationship with Bird and Magic, as he became the sports industry's all-time greatest sensation all of a sudden.

NBA News: Magic Johnson And Larry Bird Were Jealous Of Michael Jordan's Endorsement Deals

(Transcript via Cigar Aficionado)

"When I came into the pros, I never knew anything about the business aspect outside of basketball. All I focused on was basketball. The beauty was what my agents, David Falk and Donald Dell, did back in the Bulls days.

They took what I did on the basketball court and attached a marketing value to it, and connected me to companies that had the same values that I had from the basketball standpoint. Coca-Cola, Gatorade, Hanes, Sara Lee. Those type of things. They built a connection from a puzzle that they pieced together because of what I portrayed on the basketball court.

I didn't go into the NBA thinking, "OK, now I'm going to capitalize on all these marketing dollars." It just happened. If you asked my agents how they created this mixture, they couldn't tell you. It was just one of those things. We entered the league in an era when the marketing of athletes became prevalent. It became one of the biggest things.

Larry Bird and Magic Johnson should have been there first. Their reputations should have given them opportunity. But they didn't foresee it and they didn't capitalize on it. Initially, I think it became a sticking point in our relationships, because I was getting things that from a success standpoint they were entitled to or should have at least had the opportunity to obtain. But the timing was perfect for me."

Jordan made the game global and drew most attention than any athlete ever, so it's normal to think that the older guys weren't exactly thrilled about that idea at first. But hey, it's Michael Jordan we're talking about here.