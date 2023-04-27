Russell Westbrook did great with the Los Angeles Clippers this year, which is why Paul George asked him to come back next season.

When Russell Westbrook was cut by the Utah Jazz, his future in the NBA looked uncertain. However, the Clippers believed he could be a great fit in their roster regardless of his disappointing stint with the Lakers.

From then on, his life in Los Angeles took a huge twist. Brodie went from being blamed for most of the purple and gold's struggles to playing a pivotal role in the Clippers, fighting until the end to keep their playoff hopes alive almost on his own.

Even though the Suns beat them, everyone has praised Westbrook for the way he played without the help of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard for much of the series. Russ now holds his future in his own hands as he hits the free agency, but PG hopes they can run things back next year.

Paul George wants Russell Westbrook to re-sign with Clippers

“He’s played himself back into the Russ that he was and that we all knew that he still was,” George said, via ClutchPoints. “Definitely gonna be some decisions. I definitely vouched for him to be here. I’m definitely vouching for him to come back. I just think he brings so much to his team and I mean it’s amazing to watch him.

"He’s older than me and he’s putting his body on the line. He’s giving literally everything he’s got to our franchise during this playoff run. So I just think he’s the leader that we need at the point guard position going forward and would love to have him back.”

These words may have an effect on Westbrook at the time of making a decision, considering everything he went through with the Lakers. Ever since he joined the crosstown rivals, Brodie's career took a U-turn.

Not only did he get back to his best, but he also seemed to enjoy being part of a basketball team after a long time. Therefore, it wouldn't be a surprise if we continue to see him with the Clippers uniform next season.