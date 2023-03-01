The 2022-23 NBA season may not be going to plan for the Golden State Warriors, but head coach Steve Kerr had something to say for those who doubt them.

Following their successful campaign last year, all eyes were on the Warriors this season. However, the Dubs have so far left much to be desired as they looked nowhere near to the team that won a fourth NBA championship in eight years.

Golden State has struggled to string good results together, especially with Stephen Curry on the sidelines. However, the team has been on a positive streak as of late as it's riding on a three-game winning run.

Since things in the West are pretty evenly matched, the Warriors now see themselves in playoff spots after being stuck in the play-in zone for weeks. Following their comeback win vs. Portland on Tuesday night, Steve Kerr said he feels the Warriors are finally starting to flourish.

Steve Kerr sees huge improvement at Warriors ahead of key returns

“It just feels like we’re coming together," Kerr said, via ClutchPoints. "It feels like there’s some chemistry, some energy that’s forming. We’ve been battling all season and without Steph and [Andrew Wiggins] for so much of the season, these guys have one a great job just keeping our heads above water.

"I think we can feel the finish line. We know Steph’s gonna be back before too long, hopefully Wiggs, hopefully Gary [Payton II]. So we got reinforcements coming, and in the meantime these guys are doing a hell of a job. It feels like there’s some grit and some toughness, and the guys are really coming together. It’s fun to watch.”

Of course, it's interesting to see some consistency in Golden State after so long. As Kerr said, many key players have yet to return, including Curry. The playoffs are right around the corner, and the Warriors could be ready just in time.