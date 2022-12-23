The Los Angeles Lakers desperately need to make some moves. However, Rob Pelinka will only give up a first-round pick under certain circumstances.

The Los Angeles Lakers aren't going anywhere with this roster. They know it, we know it, and everybody in the league knows it. Even Rob Pelinka is aware of it, yet he refuses to make the moves they need to get better.

Pelinka's holding on to two first-round picks for the post-LeBron James era. Those picks are expected to be valuable as the Lakers may not be that good at that time. Ironically, they're not much better right now, either.

Nonetheless, it seems like Pelinka's stance won't change unless there's a superstar available for trade, namely Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, or DeMar DeRozan. That's according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

NBA Rumors: Lakers Will Only Trade Their First-Round Picks For A Star

(via The Athletic)

"Arguably the biggest question following Davis’ injury is how it will affect the Lakers’ approach on the trade market? The answer varies depending on who you talk to.

There are several factors the Lakers are currently weighing: Davis’ injury and timeline; the contract lengths of potential trade targets; the timing of the trade market; the value of their first-round picks; and the team’s ceiling, both in the short and long term.

Davis’ injury has increased the probability that the only move the Lakers make is a smaller trade featuring, at most, one first-round pick, sources with knowledge of the Lakers’ plans told The Athletic. The one exception is if a star that can grow alongside Davis over the next few years becomes available.

But the most likely trade outcome, at this point, is some form of Patrick Beverley, Kendrick Nunn and either the 2027 or 2029 first-round pick (likely protected) for a 3-and-D wing or combo forward that fits well next Davis and James, those sources said."

Pelinka's stubbornness could cost LeBron James of one of the final years of his career. This roster is flawed and simply doesn't have what it takes to compete at the highest level. Not even when Anthony Davis comes back.