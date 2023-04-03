The NBA playoffs 2023 are almost underway, so we take a look at the three Western Conference teams that aren't likely to make the cut.

The NBA sort of expanded the playoff field by including the Play-in tournament. But the Western Conference features arguably the best players in the league, so that might not be enough for some teams.

We're talking about LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Anthony Davis, Luka Doncic, Stephen Curry, and many more. So making a splash out of the West might not be as easy as some try and make it sound.

With that in mind, we already know that three teams aren't going to make the cut this season. They still have a shot, mathematically, but we wouldn't get our hopes up if we were one of their fans.

NBA Playoffs 2023: 3 Western Teams That Won't Make The Playoffs

3. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be a huge threat sooner rather than later. They're way ahead of schedule, and some of their young players have turned out to be much better than early advertised.

But they've run out of gas, as most young teams tend to do. They peaked already and won't have enough left in the tank to make a late run. They should be very proud of themselves for this season, though.

2. Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves were as disappointing as they were inconsistent. They showed glimpses of greatness from time to time, just to suffer some embarrassing losses to lesser teams every now and then.

Karl-Anthony Towns' return to the lineup didn't do a lot to help. If anything, it seems like it messed up with their rhythm. They don't seem to have that competitive fire and desire to win within them.

1. Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks got a lot worse when Kyrie Irving arrived. He may not be to blame, but it was clear as day that he wasn't the kind of player they needed right now, and we're talking solely from a basketball standpoint.

The Mavs still have a chance to make the playoffs, but the team is reportedly considering shutting Kyrie and Luka Doncic down for the season as they look to improve their chances of getting a top-10 pick.