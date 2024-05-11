Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys let go a very controversial wide receiver.

The Dallas Cowboys haven’t won a Super Bowl in almost three decades, but, so far, Jerry Jones hasn’t made many moves to help Dak Prescott in that quest. After a surprising elimination against the Green Bay Packers, it was supposed to be ‘all-in’ for team’s ownership.

However, in disappointing news for thousands of fans, there are no big splashes in free agency. Linebacker Eric Kendrick or running back Ezekiel Elliott might not be enough to make a championship run.

Furthermore, NFL stars like Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons haven’t received contract extensions and no one knows for sure what the future holds for the franchise.

It’s important to remember that the Dallas Cowboys already lost key pieces like Tyron Smith and Tony Pollard. The offensive tackle will play for the New York Jets, while the running back signed a huge deal with the Tennessee Titans.

Jerry Jones is under pressure with Dallas Cowboys (Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys release Martavis Bryant

According to a report from Tom Pelissero, the Dallas Cowboys will release wide receiver Martavis Bryant. He arrived to the team last November trying to add a deep threat, but, he didn’t have an impact on the field for head coach Mike McCarthy.

Bryant is 32-years old and was recruited by the Steelers in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. In his first seasons, Martavis dazzled the league with big plays alongside quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger.

What happened with Martavis Bryant?

The problems started in 2016 when Martavis Bryant was suspended the entire season after for violating the NFL substance abuse policy. Although he returned with the Steelers in 2017, the wide receiver couldn’t deliver.

A year later, the Raiders made a trade with Pittsburgh for a third-round pick to get him. However, Bryant violated again the conditions of his reinstatement and was suspended indefinitely.

So, with no chances in the NFL, Martavis Bryant went in 2021 to Canada and signed with the Toronto Argonauts. Despite that opportunity to revamps his career, the WR didn’t show up for training camp and was released. He also had brief stints in the Indoor Football League and the XFL.