Novak Djokovic face off against Alejandro Tabilo in the third round of the 2024 Italian Open.

Where to Watch Novak Djokovic vs Alejandro Tabilo Live for free in the USA: 2024 Italian Open

Novak Djokovic is set to take on Alejandro Tabilo in the third round of the 2024 Italian Open. For fans eagerly anticipating every moment of this pivotal match, here you can find all the essential details, including the precise date, start time, and a variety of options for live streaming or viewing in the United States.

Novak Djokovic is undeniably one of the top contenders to win the 2024 edition of the Italian Open, and in his first match of the tournament, he showcased exactly why. He left no room for doubt in his encounter against the Frenchman Corentin Moutet, dispatching him in two sets (6-3 and 6-1), asserting his dominance on the court.

Now, the Serbian player aims to maintain this exceptional level, although the challenge ahead promises to be more formidable as he faces Alejandro Tabilo. The Chilean exhibited a strong performance in his second-round match against the German Yannick Hanfmann. However, Tabilo is aware that he will need to elevate his game even further to overcome the world’s number one ranked player.

When will the Novak Djokovic vs Alejandro Tabilo match be played?

The third round match of the 2024 Italian Open between Novak Djokovic and Alejandro Tabilo this Sunday, May 12 at 8:00 AM (ET) estimated time.

Alejandro Tabilo – IMAGO / MAXPPP

Novak Djokovic vs Alejandro Tabilo: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 AM

CT: 7:00 AM

MT: 6:00 AM

PT: 5:00 AM

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Alejandro Tabilo in the USA

You can watch this match corresponding to the third round of the 2024 Italian Open final between Novak Djokovic and Alejandro Tabilo can be watched on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel.