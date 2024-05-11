The Phoenix Suns have officially announced who will replace Frank Vogel as head coach to lead a roster full of stars like Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

Phoenix Suns sign one of the best NBA head coaches to help Kevin Durant

The Phoenix Suns were one of the biggest disappointments in the NBA during the 2023-2024 season. They were supposed to be a championship caliber roster with players like Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and the arrival of Bradley Beal.

However, the Suns finished in sixth place of the Western Conference following a 49-33 record and were swept in the playoffs by Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

As a consequence, Frank Vogel was fired as head coach only one year after replacing Monty Williams. Even with that ring won for the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James, it wasn’t enough to boost a group of stars in Phoenix.

Now, considering how crowded is the West, the Suns had to make a decisive mode trying to convince Kevin Durant that they’re his best choice to hoist another trophy.

Kevin Durant just got massive help from the Phoenix Suns (Getty Images)

Who will be the next head coach of the Phoenix Suns?

Mike Budenholzer is the new head coach of the Phoenix Suns. The man who led Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks to a championship will sign a five-year contract to repeat the formula with Kevin Durant, Booker and Beal.

“I am honored to be named head coach of the Phoenix Suns, the team I grew up watching. I’m grateful to have a talented roster of players who are ready to compete and play a style of basketball that will bring out the best in all of them and bring them together as we compete for championships.”

Will Kevin Durant leave the Phoenix Suns?

The arrival of a big name like Mike Bundeholzer seems to be a clear sign that the Phoenix Suns are providing Kevin Durant all the pieces he needs to win another championship. The star has two years left on his contract. This was the message from team’s owner, Mat Ishbia.

“We’re excited to name Mike as the head coach of the Phoenix Suns and bring him back to his home state of Arizona. Mike has proven himself to be among the most successful head coaches in the NBA. He is the right leader to take us to the next level and reach our championship goals.”