Aaron Rodgers, who left the Packers last year to join the Jets, has been thrown under the bus by a former teammate, who claims that the quarterback failed him as leader.

Some players who have shared the locker room with Aaron Rodgers are very grateful for it. However, there’s a former wide receiver of the Green Bay Packers who has now claimed that the quarterback completely failed him as a leader.

Last year, Aaron Rodgers decided to put an end to his relationship with the Packers. The quarterback wanted to try his luck somewhere else, and the New York Jets were very interested in acquiring a veteran player to lead their offense.

The Jets acquired some of Rodgers’ former teammates to make him feel more comfortable. Now, the quarterback is set to have his first season as starter and seek success with the Green Gang in his second year.

Amari Rodgers takes shot at Aaron Rodgers on social media

For many players, the mere opportunity to play alongside Aaron Rodgers is a dream come true. The quarterback is a future Hall of Famer, but perhaps not everyone is impressed with how he manages his team.

Amari Rodgers, former wide receiver of the Packers, has now thrown the quarterback under the bus. It seems like he’s not happy with how Aaron treated him during their time together in Green Bay.

It was recently reported that Aaron Rodgers is giving rookie wide receiver Malachi Corley amazing treatment. According to reports, the quarterback has welcomed him to stay at his guest house in order to have a smoother transition to the NFL.

Even though this is a great gesture by the quarterback, it didn’t sit well with Amari Rodgers. The Colts wide receiver took to social media to criticize his former teammate, saying that he would have appreciated that treatment during their time together with the Packers.

“Promise this helps him play better as a Rookie. If only I had this type of love coming into GB, but to each his own!“ Amari said on X, but the post was deleted a few moments later.

Why did Aaron Rodgers leave the Green Bay Packers?

Aaron Rodgers spent 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, winning one Super Bowl with the NFC North team and earning 10 Pro Bowl selections. However, his tenure came to an end in 2023.

According to reports, the quarterback was no longer comfortable with the team and the decisions made by the front office. For that reason, they agreed to part ways last offseason, with Rodgers joining the Jets and the Packers promoting Jordan Love as the starting quarterback.