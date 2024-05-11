Cristiano Ronaldo is about to finish another remarkable season with Al Nassr. The Portuguese legend will be top scorer in the Saudi Pro League and might reach a tremendous milestone.

If CR7 scores two more goals in the last three remaining matches, Ronaldo will break the all-time record in a single season. However, the true challenge for Cristiano in Saudi Arabia is to win championships.

Last season, Al Ittihad conquered the Saudi Pro League, but, Cristiano Ronaldo arrived late after the World Cup in Qatar. That’s why this campaign was his first ‘complete’ shot at the title.

This time, Al Hilal became their toughest rival even after they lost Neymar due to a knee injury in the first weeks of the tournament while he was playing for Brazil against Uruguay in the South American qualifiers.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been spectacular for Al Nassr (Getty Images)

Has Cristiano Ronaldo won the Saudi Pro League?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr officially lost another title this Saturday as Al Hilal became champions of the Saudi Pro League. They have 89 points and are undefeated after 31 matches. Just amazing.

As a consequence, CR7 has fell short in two attempts to conquer the most important title in Saudi Arabia. Furthermore, a few weeks ago, they were also eliminated in the AFC Champions League by Al Ain of the United Arab Emirates.

How many titles has Cristiano Ronaldo won in Saudi Arabia?

Cristiano Ronaldo hasn’t won any official titles in Saudi Arabia with Al Nassr. However, in the last week of May, he’ll have another big chance in the King’s Cup final against Al Hilal.

Although Al Nassr won the Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023, that isn’t an official tournament according to FIFA regulations.

How many goals has Cristiano Ronaldo scored in his career?

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 891 goals in his professional career. That’s why the 900 goals mark could be within reach in the final weeks of the 2023-2024 Saudi Pro League.