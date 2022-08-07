LeBron James has one year left in his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. Despite both parties have discussed a renewal, there is not an agreement yet. However, there is a tiny window left to try it out for them.

According to the specialized site Spotrac, LeBron James signed a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. In the 2022-23 NBA Season, LeBron will earn $44,474,988. After that season, the four-time NBA Champion will be an unrestricted free agent.

Entering his 20th season, LeBron James will be a 38-year-old forward. Therefore the next upcoming seasons could be his last at the highest basketball level. Despite he already have clinched many records in the National Basketball Association, LeBron still has one dream he wants to achieve.

As the Lakers' front office are still in talks with LeBron's agents trying to reach an agreement for an extension. They are also trying to build a Championship-contender team for the next season. But they know he is the right player to lead their project to clinch another NBA Championship Ring.

LeBron James could renew with the Lakers thanks to a 2024 Draft pick

According to The Atheltic's NBA reporter Joe Vardon, currently the rights for the Los Angeles Lakers' 2024 first-round Draft pick is owned by the New Orleans Pelicans. Therefore, the Lakers' front office need to negotiate for that pick in order to renew LeBron James at least for the next two seasons. The reason is Bronny James.

LeBron James has said multiple times that he wishes to play alongside his eldest son in the NBA with the team that drafts him. Therefore, if nothing huge changes, Bronny won't be a first-overall pick. Therefore, in 2024 when Bronny will be eligible to enlist for the NBA Draft, the Lakers may have a shot to draft him and keep his father for at least two more seasons.

However, the Lakers' front office need to convince the Pelicans to acquire their 2025 first-round pick instead of their pick in 2024. Although, until that happens and they already renewed LeBron, they could negotiate for a decent pick to draft Bronny as they did with Max Christie in this year's draft.