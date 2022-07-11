The 42-year-old former NBA player has been spotted in Las Vegas at NBA meetings. Which means he is most likely to have a special appearance during the second week of the tournament.

Richard Jefferson played for 17 years in the NBA with several organizations. The list includes New Jersey Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, San Antonio Spurs, Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers. In fact, he played with LeBron James during his last two seasons and clinched one NBA Championship.

Afterwards, Jefferson joined several networks including Fox Sports, ESPN and Pac-12 Network as a basketball analyst among other personal projects. Now, he has been spotted daily at NBA Officiating meetins in Las Vegas.

However, Jefferson won't be taking a new career path. In fact, he has stated about his special appearance. "The more info I have the more informed I am as a broadcaster", says his tweet. Therefore, he will be part of the Summer League to improve his broadcasting and play-by-play skills.

Richard Jefferson will make a special appearance at a Summer League game

According to a released statement by the NBA, Richard Jefferson will be part of the officiating staff at a Summer League Game. "NBA Champion and 17-year NBA veteran Richard Jefferson will officiate the second quarter of tonight's New York vs. Portland game after attending daily NBA Summer League Officiating Meetings in Las Vegas."

Jefferson won't end up as an NBA Referee, however if he did, he won't be the first one. In fact, there were three players who moved to referee after their retirements. Those are Bernie Fryer, Leon Wood and Haywoode Workman. In fact, Wood and Workman are still referees in the league.