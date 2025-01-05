What does Buccaneers WR Mike Evans need to reach the 1,000-yard mark?

In Week 18, Mike Evans will attempt to hit the 1,000-yard mark for the 11th time in his career. What does the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver need to reach that milestone?

During the 2014 NFL Draft, the Buccaneers desperately needed a wide receiver to bolster their offense. At No. 7 overall, the NFC South club selected Mike Evans, a standout player from Texas A&M.

Evans didn’t disappoint. He has had 10 consecutive seasons reaching 1,000 receiving yards, and now he is aiming to secure another campaign with those numbers.

How many yards does Mike Evans need in Week 18 to hit the 1,000-yard mark?

There is no doubt that Mike Evans has been a remarkable asset for the Buccaneers since his arrival in 2014. The wideout is a five-time Pro Bowler and played a key role in helping Tom Brady secure the Super Bowl LV victory against the Chiefs.

The veteran wide receiver has endured several quarterback changes throughout his career. Nevertheless, Evans has remained remarkably consistent, delivering stellar performances year after year.

In his 10 seasons, Mike Evans surpassed the 1,000-yard mark each year. Now, he is very close to achieving that number again and only needs a solid performance in Week 18.

Despite missing three games due to injury, Evans currently has 915 receiving yards this season. This means he is just 85 yards away from hitting the 1,000-yard milestone for the 11th consecutive season.

Mike Evans, wide receiver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Fortunately for Evans, he will face a Saints defense that has allowed over 4,000 passing yards this season. However, it’s worth noting that he registered only 34 yards in his first game against New Orleans this year.

Will Baker Mayfield help Mike Evans reach the 1,000-yard mark?

The Saints are well aware of Mike Evans’ pursuit of the milestone. As a result, New Orleans is expected to provide strong coverage on the wideout. Still, the Buccaneers’ offense remains one of the most potent in the NFL.

Baker Mayfield, the team’s quarterback, has expressed his determination to help Mike Evans reach the milestone. The question remains: Can Mayfield deliver those 85 yards against the Saints’ defense?

