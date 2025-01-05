NFL News: Joe Burrow advocates for Bengals teammate as Defensive Player of the Year front-runner

Joe Burrow has delivered a remarkable season, approaching 5,000 passing yards while showing resilience despite challenging results for the Cincinnati Bengals. Recently, he praised the performance of one of his teammates, asserting that he deserves the Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) award.

According to Burrow, the player most deserving of the DPOY title is Trey Hendrickson. “After tonight, I don’t know who else is gonna win Defensive Player of the Year other than him. He’s incredible,” Burrow said. During the Bengals’ 19-17 win over the Steelers, Hendrickson recorded five quarterback hits and totaled five tackles.

Although Hendrickson wasn’t the Bengals’ leading tackler in the game, his pressure on Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson resulted in nearly 30 lost yards for the home team. The game showcased intense defensive battles, with Hendrickson’s contributions proving pivotal.

Hendrickson’s Week 18 performance marked his third consecutive game with quarterback hits, continuing a consistent streak of dominance. Since joining the Bengals in 2021, this was his second consecutive NFL season as a starter in all 17 regular-season games, mirroring his durability in 2023.

Hendrickson’s Best Game for Sacks

While Hendrickson recorded 3.5 sacks in the regular season finale, his standout performance of the year came in Week 9 against the Raiders. In that game, he delivered seven quarterback hits and notched four sacks—his highest totals for the season against a single quarterback.

Pro Bowl Streak but No DPOY (Yet)

Although Hendrickson has yet to claim a DPOY award, he has earned Pro Bowl honors every year since 2021. This streak reflects his growth since joining the league. During his first four NFL seasons with the New Orleans Saints (2017–2020), Hendrickson didn’t secure Pro Bowl recognition.