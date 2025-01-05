Trending topics:
What happens if the Buccaneers lose to the Saints in Week 18 of the 2024 NFL season?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are facing their last game of the 2024 NFL regular season, with a crucial game against the New Orleans Saints in Week 18.

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Tampa, Florida.
Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Tampa, Florida.

By Fernando Franco Puga

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have enjoyed a strong 2024 season. However, heading into Week 18, their playoff hopes are still uncertain, making their game against the New Orleans Saints crucial.

In 2023, the Buccaneers signed Baker Mayfield to succeed Tom Brady. Mayfield has excelled in his new role, delivering an impressive 2024 season despite the team’s numerous injuries.

In Week 18, the Buccaneers face a pivotal matchup against the Saints. Although favored, they must stay focused to secure their playoff spot.

What happens if the Buccaneers win against the Saints in Week 18?

If the Buccaneers defeat the Saints, they will clinch the NFC South title and secure a playoff berth no matter what happens with the Falcons.

What happens if the Buccaneers lose to the Saints in Week 18?

Should the Buccaneers lose, they can still win the NFC South if the Falcons lose to the Panthers. However, if Atlanta wins, Tampa Bay will be eliminated from playoff contention.

What happens if the Buccaneers tie with the Saints in Week 18?

In the event of a tie, the Buccaneers would need the Panthers to beat the Falcons to advance, as Atlanta holds the tiebreaker advantage.

