What happens if the Buccaneers lose to the Saints in Week 18 of the 2024 NFL season?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have enjoyed a strong 2024 season. However, heading into Week 18, their playoff hopes are still uncertain, making their game against the New Orleans Saints crucial.

In 2023, the Buccaneers signed Baker Mayfield to succeed Tom Brady. Mayfield has excelled in his new role, delivering an impressive 2024 season despite the team’s numerous injuries.

In Week 18, the Buccaneers face a pivotal matchup against the Saints. Although favored, they must stay focused to secure their playoff spot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What happens if the Buccaneers win against the Saints in Week 18?

If the Buccaneers defeat the Saints, they will clinch the NFC South title and secure a playoff berth no matter what happens with the Falcons.

see also Dolphins, Buccaneers, among five teams to battle for an NFL playoff spot ahead of Super Bowl

What happens if the Buccaneers lose to the Saints in Week 18?

Should the Buccaneers lose, they can still win the NFC South if the Falcons lose to the Panthers. However, if Atlanta wins, Tampa Bay will be eliminated from playoff contention.

Advertisement

What happens if the Buccaneers tie with the Saints in Week 18?

see also NFL News: Bucs re-sign former Dolphins player and multiple Super Bowl champion to help Baker Mayfield

In the event of a tie, the Buccaneers would need the Panthers to beat the Falcons to advance, as Atlanta holds the tiebreaker advantage.

Advertisement

SurveyWho will win? Who will win? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE