Giannis Antetokounmpo isn't exactly happy right now. Does that mean he'll leave the Milwaukee Bucks? It's hard to say, but we cannot rule that out.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has left the league in shambles. His latest cryptic message about feeling disrespected has the entire NBA keeping tabs on his situation, especially after the way the Milwaukee Bucks season ended.

Giannis has done more than enough merits to be considered a future first-ballot Hall of Famer already, and he earns as such, which would obviously make any trade complicated. However, NBA stars always get what they want.

Also, with the Bucks having a new owner and expected to be way over the luxury tax if they bring Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez back, they might be tempted to cut expenses. Should that be the case, then we should take a look at these three teams.

NBA Rumors: 3 Potential Destinations For Giannis Antetokounmpo

3. Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies are up and coming, and they have the defensive grit and grind one could expect from that franchise. But they lack another lockdown defender and go-to guy down the stretch.

The Grizzlies have a plethora of draft assets and young players and are reportedly set to be quite aggressive in their pursuit of another star next to Ja Morant, so we may not rule them out in this race.

2. Miami Heat

Pat Riley failed to strike a deal during the NBA trade deadline because he was taking a nap. You better believe that's not going to happen again, and he may not bat an eye until he improves his roster.

The Miami Heat managed to go the distance in this year's playoffs despite not having another star besides Jimmy Butler. Just imagine what they could do with the best two-way player in the game by his side.

1. New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have craved a superstar since Carmelo Anthony left the team. They've reportedly kept tabs on Giannis for years now, and most rumors and reports point towards them as the likeliest destination for him.

The Knicks have the money, the draft picks, the fanbase, the history, and the ultimate sports town going on for them. We've seen this story over and over, but maybe, they'll manage to pull it off this time.