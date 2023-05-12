Even though he's signed to a long-term contract, Jordan Poole may have outstayed his welcome with the Golden State Warriors already.

The Golden State Warriors could be regretting that big contract they gave Jordan Poole. They rushed to pay him after winning the NBA championship, and it doesn't seem like they're too happy with him right now.

Poole's body language and antics throughout the postseason were a major talking point, not to mention his altercation with Draymond Green before the start of the season. All things considered, the veterans might not be that fond of him.

If that's the case, and considering how much he wants Steve Kerr to give him a bigger role, maybe Poole would be better suited to play for another team. Eric Pinus of Bleacher Report states that the Dubs could also be 'motivated' to move him, so let's look at three potential landing spots.

NBA Rumors: 3 Potential Destinations For Jordan Poole

3. Washington Wizards

The word around the league is that the Washington Wizards could lure Warriors' GM Bob Myers away from the Bay area. So, there would be an obvious path for Poole to make his way to the nation's capital.

The Warriors could definitely use someone like Kyle Kuzma and more depth, and they could sign Kuzma to an extension for salary-matching purposes. The Wizards would get another primary scorer besides the injury-prone Bradley Beal.

2. Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks risked it all for a rental of Kyrie Irving. That didn't turn out well,but they now have the whole offseason to try and retool and reshape their roster by adding more defense.

But what if Kyrie walks away? What about their dream of having an explosive backcourt? Poole would thrive off the ball next to Luka Doncic, although their defense could get even worse, if that's even possible.

1. Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have no incentive whatsoever to tank next season, as they still owe several picks to the Houston Rockets from the James Harden trade. So, they might look to get better and gather more young pieces.

Poole fits their timeline, and he'd be their primary scorer right away. Mikal Bridges can make up for his terrible defense, and the Warriors could use him to get Cam Johnson and maybe even a draft pick.