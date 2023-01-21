LeBron James' elder son Bronny James already has plenty of offers from the best college basketball programs, but one is reportedly leading the race.

For years, NBA fans and scouts have followed Bronny James' every step. Of course, being LeBron James' firstborn son will guarantee you plenty of attention, especially if you also want to pursue a career in basketball.

Bronny has drawn mixed reviews throughout the years. Some claim he's a better shooter than his old man at this point in his young career, while others believe he's not star-player material whatsoever.

Whatever the case, it's a fact that the 18-year-old guard already has several offers from top-notch college basketball programs. And according to a recent report, he may have made his choice already.

NBA News: Bronny James May Have Chosen His College Team

(Transcript via Krysten Peek — Yahoo Sports)

"Oregon is the Nike school with the headquarters two hours away and founder Phil Knight as the most famous alumnus, providing Nike's latest gear for all student-athletes. Right now, Oregon coach Dana Altman has commitments from four-star wing Mookie Cook (who actually plays LeBron James in an upcoming movie), guard Jackson Shelstad and five-star K.J. Evans.

'[Bronny] told me he likes Oregon, and I want him to visit there,' Evans told Yahoo Sports. 'Everyone that's coming in is unselfish. We all cut, move and don't hold the ball too long, so it's going to benefit him. Bronny can be more of a playmaker and a shot creator, and I think we would play really well together.'"

LeBron has openly admitted that he intends to play alongside Bronny in the NBA. He even claimed that he's willing to sign a one-year contract at the veteran minimum to fulfill that dream.

So, regardless of how Bronny's college basketball career pans out, he's all but guaranteed to make it to the league, as multiple teams will love to have James in the final year of his career, even if it's on a one-year rental.