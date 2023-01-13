Even though he's reportedly looking forward to retiring with the Los Angeles Lakers, the Chicago Bulls are still keeping tabs on LeBron James' situation.

For decades, the Chicago Bulls have struggled to replicate their success from the 90s. Despite being one of the wealthiest and most popular NBA franchises on Earth, they haven't been able to go back to the Finals in the post-Michael Jordan era.

The Bulls have had some iconic teams ever since, and no shortage of talent. From Tyson Chandler to Derrick Rose, Joakim Noah, Luol Deng, or Jimmy Butler, they've sure done more than enough to try and compete.

But given that they've often failed and the patience is running out, some believe they could be working on a mega deal to go back to contention. And according to multiple executives, that move could involve Zach LaVine and LeBron James.

NBA Rumors: Bulls Could Trade Zach LaVine For LeBron James

(Transcript via Sean Deveney — Heavy)

"Western Conference executive: 'They’d be a darkhorse for me in this just because they have Zach (LaVine) and he could be a star for the Lakers, even if they would not be that good of a team. LeBron has always had a soft spot for Chicago, so it could work, and he could play with (DeMar) DeRozan, maybe Lonzo (Ball) if he is healthy. It would be an interesting mix.'

Potential deal: LaVine, who played collegiately for UCLA, would be the draw for the Lakers, but would the Bulls be willing to add Patrick Williams to the package? The Lakers would surely ask. If that does not work out, a LaVine-Alex Caruso package could work as a return for the Lakers."

LaVine is also a Klutch Sports client and a UCLA product, and LeBron has often talked about chasing Jordan's ghost, so this wouldn't be a far-fetched deal. However, the Bulls might be hesitant to jeopardize their future in return for LeBron's final years in the league.