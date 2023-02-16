Kevin Love's glorious tenure in Cleveland has finally come to an end. And with multiple contenders looking to add some firepower, we'll discuss his three likeliest landing spots.

Kevin Love went from being 'the man' in Minnesota to taking a backseat to LeBron James and Kyrie Irving with the Cleveland Cavaliers. That led to three trips to the NBA Finals and the lone title in team history.

Love stood pat in The Land long after James and Kyrie left town. It wasn't always pretty, but he served as a mentor for the youngins and helped during the transition from their championship days until now.

So, after nearly a decade, Kevin Love's glorious tenure in Cleveland has finally come to an end. And with multiple contenders looking to add some firepower, we'll discuss his three likeliest landing spots.

NBA Rumors: Potential Landing Spots For Kevin Love

3. Golden State Warriors

Kevin Love is a Cali guy. He attended UCLA, and he already knows what it's like to play championship ball. The Golden State Warriors are in desperate need of a spark for their second unit.

Love might not be what they need, but he'd be perfect for all-shooters lineups. He can stretch the floor, and is still a dominant rebounder, as well as an underrated passer. They need to make something happen to try and boost the team's morale.

2. Portland Trail Blazers

For years, Kevin Love and the Portland Trail Blazers have been tied. He was raised in Oregon, and has repeatedly stated his desire to one day play for the franchise, so the time might have finally come.

The Blazers are struggling to stay afloat in playoff contention, so adding another offensive catalyst off their bench could do wonders for this team. Still, a ring seems like a long shot at Rip City.

1. Los Angeles Lakers

And last but not least, plenty of people speculate that Love would welcome a reunion with LeBron James in the Los Angeles Lakers, even though there were rumors of a potential rift between the two.

The Lakers still have an open roster spot, and Rob Pelinka seems to think that you can never put together enough talent. He's already familiar with playing with James, and he'd be a solid insurance policy for when Anthony Davis inevitably gets hurt.