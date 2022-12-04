Kemba Walker was recently signed by the Dallas Mavericks, but the front office could be looking at who would replace him if he doesn't work out for the team.

The Dallas Mavericks weren't happy with Facundo Campazzo's performance as the second-unit point guard or even as part of the rotation for the team managed by Jason Kidd. Despite he's known Luka Doncic for quite awhile, that wasn't even with him on the court. That's why the front office opted to let him go and bring in a player that has more NBA experience, just like Kemba Walker.

However, as the main purpose for Walker's new role in the Mavericks is to be ready at any given time, his wellness and fitness is key to be part of the rotation. That's one of the key things Jason Kidd pointed out when he was asked about what he thought of Walker's signing.

In fact, as the Mavericks GM Nico Harrison just said to a local radio station in Dallas about his fitness and his knee, “It’s not good,” Harrison said. “It’s not good at all. But he’s rehabbed it and it’s the best he’s felt in the last two years so, we’ll see how long that lasts.” So, there isn't so much confidence on him, but they have been working on a possible replacement already.

NBA Rumors: Dallas Mavericks could land stellar teammate for Luka Doncic

According to Ric Bucher, NBA Analyst of Fox Sports, "The Mavericks, of course, lost (Jalen) Brunson to the Knicks last summer and are in desperate need of a second playmaker to relieve All-Star point forward Luka Dončić. They've brought on a former New York Knicks player, Kemba Walker, for a test run, but a league source said they also have interest in a current one, Derrick Rose.

According to the specialized site StatMuse, Rose has played in 21 games for the New York Knicks in the 2022-2023 NBA Season so far. In those games, the 34-year-old point guard has averaged 6.4 points, 2.0 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 21 games this season with 13 minutes per game. That doesn't sound like a lot, but still is better than the previous two role players in that position.

Even so, as an older player than Walker, Rose has demonstrated he has overcome his previous injuries, and has learned to play with a second or third unit for the Knicks franchise. That could be the main reason behind the interest, otherwise Walker needs to improve his fitness, as coach Jason Kidd said.