The Heat have struggled without another star next to Jimmy Butler throughout the regular season, which is why they could bring another big-name player to Miami next year.

Even though they were expected to do so, the Heat didn't land another star this season and it proved costly. Miami barely made it to the postseason, losing to the Atlanta Hawks in the game for the #7 seed.

Erik Spoelstra's men can still make the playoffs if they beat the Chicago Bulls and clinch the #8 seed, but the potential matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks doesn't look easy. Either way, what they learned this season is that they must be aggressive next year.

Jimmy Butler can't do it all on his own, but with the right help, he could lead this team far. Therefore, the South Beach franchise is expected to make a shot at Damian Lillard, who might be tired of failing in Portland.

Rumor: Heat could go after Damian Lillard

"The team I'm watching is the Miami Heat," NBA insider Brian Windhorst said on ESPN, as quoted by Sports Illustrated. "The Heat are ready to go to their next star window. This is what they do. The Heat hunts stars.

"His time would probably match Jimmy Butler in terms of age. They have tradeable things potentially that the Blazers could want. I'm being a little premature but that's kind of what I see happening."

That would definitely be fun to watch. Lillard is one of the greatest shooters in recent memory, but the Blazers always seemed to hold him back. It's safe to say this would be a match made in heaven, since Dame could help the Heat to succeed and viceversa.