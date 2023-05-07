With the Memphis Grizzlies telling Dillon Brooks that they don't intend to bring him back, he won't get all that many chances to sign with another team.

Dillon Brooks' tenure with the Memphis Grizzlies didn't end on a high note. His words about LeBron James backfired vastly, as the Los Angeles Lakers sent them back home in just five games.

The Grizzlies told Brooks that they don't intend to bring him back under any circumstances. Clearly, they weren't fond of his attitude, and some believe he might have talked his way out of the league.

However, it's not like Brooks can't play at all. He talks a big talk and doesn't always walk the talk. But multiple teams could use a wing like him, assuming he's willing to take a lesser deal and keep his head down and just do his job. So, what's the best fit for him in the NBA?

NBA Rumors: Potential Landing Spots For Dillon Brooks

3. Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks gave up a lot of defense when they traded for Kyrie Irving. The experiment, obviously, didn't work out well, but they could still salvage this situation if they play their hand right.

Brooks isn't likely to demand hefty pay next season, so he could sign a 'prove-it' kind of deal with them. Luka Doncic needs tough players alongside him, and Brooks is willing to put his body on the line for his teammates.

2. Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls signed Alex Caruso and then brought in Patrick Beverley to toughen the squad up. They clearly want to be a better defensive team, so Dillon Brooks most definitely fits the mold.

The Bulls have a long history of overpaying for underperforming players, and the Arturas Karnisovas regime seems kind of lost right now. So, it would only be fitting that they add a player like Brooks to the mix.

1. Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers thrived in the regular season, but they weren't able to keep that same intensity up in the playoffs. They lacked a starting-caliber wing who could hold his own on defense and knock down three-point shots.

The Cavaliers have a bright future ahead of them, and Brooks might as well fit their timeline. They can afford to take a chance on a guy like him, assuming they keep J.B. Bickerstaff around.