Every team needs a spark off the bench to thrive, especially when they reach the playoffs. Fortunately, some teams have guys so good that they could be starters somewhere else. Today, we'll honor them by letting you know about the top 3 Sixth Man of the Year candidates.

NBA Rumors: Top 3 Candidates For Sixth Man Of The Year

3. Malcolm Brogdon

The rich got richer. Malcolm Brogdon was used to be a starter, yet he agreed to come off the bench to make the Boston Celtics even more of a juggernaut, and his impact on both ends cannot be overlooked.

While not the flashiest player, Brogdon is one of the most intelligent guys in the league. He can play on and off the ball, he guards multiple positions, and is averaging 13.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.3 triples off the bench on 46/42/88 shooting splits.

2. Jordan Poole

Jordan Poole was once considered one of the worst players in the league. Now, he's fresh off signing a massive deal to be a big part of the Golden State Warriors' future, and he's earned every single penny of that deal.

Poole can play at both guard spots and has been excellent when he's been asked to start for the Dubs. He's an explosive scorer and is averaging 20.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 2.5 three-pointers a night on 43% from the floor.

1. Russell Westbrook

It's crazy to think that Russell Westbrook is coming off the bench, but that's just the way his career has panned out. Also, he's been one of the few bright spots for the Los Angeles Lakers after embracing that role.

The former MVP looks happy on the court again, and he's already set a record for the most triple-doubles coming off the bench in NBA history. Thus far, he's averaged 14.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 7.6 assists, and 1.1 triples per game on 40.% shooting.