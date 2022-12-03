Stephen Curry has to go through a lot to be the superstar he is. In fact, not even other NBA players can handle his workout routines, according to a report.

His haters claim he's just a shooter, but Stephen Curry is an otherwordly NBA talent. The way he moves without the ball, his quick release and high arc, and how he can score from all over the court and nearly unmatched around the league.

Needless to say, his privileged gene pool and God-given talents sure have something to do with that. However, it's the way he handles himself and gets ready for every game that makes the difference here.

Recently, his trainer Brandon Payne shed some light on how intense Curry's workouts actually are, going as far as to reveal that another NBA star couldn't handle more than 5 minutes and threw up on the floor.

NBA News: Other Players Can't Keep Up With Stephen Curry's Workouts

"We've had a player who's still in the NBA go through the first five minutes, sat down on the floor beside the door for about 30 seconds and went outside and threw up and was done," Payne said on the 'Basketball Illuminati' podcast with Amin Elhassan and Tom Haberstroh. "It was a good player too."

This isn't the first time a report of this kind surfaced. Back in the 2022 NBA Finals, NBA.com's Mark Medina wrote about Currys' outside-of-the-box and exhausting pre-game workout routines:

"During his summer workouts, Curry has often played a game of '21' with a different twist. He has to score 21 points based on any combination of 3s, mid-range jumpers and layups, which count as one point. Curry has a minute to reach that score," Medina wrote. "And in between each shot, Curry has to sprint up to the half-court timeline before taking his next attempt."

Curry isn't the fastest, strongest, or most athletic player in the league, that's for sure. But you better believe not many people on Earth can do what he does, not even some of his colleagues.