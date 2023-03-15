With Nikola Jokic looking like a lock to win his third straight MVP, we take a look at the only three players that could get in his way.

Winning the NBA's Most Valuable Player award is one of the ultimate accolades any player could ever dream of. And just a handful of legends have been able to do it multiple times, Nikola Jokic included.

Jokic looks like a sure thing to take the award home for the third consecutive season. Nonetheless, some believe that he shouldn't run away with it due to other players having better numbers.

Truth be told, Jokic would be a rightful winner any day of the week, but the NBA is a narrative-based league. With that in mind, let's take a look at the only three players who could beat him for MVP this season.

The Only 3 NBA Players Who Could Beat Nikola Jokic For MVP

3. Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic is a walking video game. He's been making a fool of NBA defenders for years now, and it seems like he's only getting better and better. His numbers would be MVP-worthy every other season.

Doncic, however, has failed to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a top-four seed this season, and that might take a toll on his MVP chances. His team isn't exactly a contender, so he might not be able to win.

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo

It almost feels like we've taken Giannis Antetokounmpo for granted at this point. But don't get it twisted, what the Greek Freak has been doing for years isn't normal at all, and it might not be done again for years.

Not only is Giannis the leader for the Milwaukee Bucks in most stats — both advanced and regular — he's also one of the single best defenders in the league, all while being an unstoppable offensive force in the restricted area.

1. Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid has been the no. 2 candidate for MVP for way too many years now. Unfortunately for him, he's had to coexist with Jokic in his prime, which is why he's failed to take the award home thus far.

The Philadelphia 76ers will be a contender for as long as Embiid is healthy, and health has been the biggest question mark for him regarding MVP voting. He's stayed on the court this season, and some believe he's the rightful MVP right now.